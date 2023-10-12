BGaming releases second Halloween slot with Monster Hunt

Provider’s commitment to creativity is on display in this colourful release with engaging seasonal features.

Press release.- Igaming content provider BGaming is recruiting an army of monster hunters to slay fearsome ghouls this Halloween. The engaging slot offers a Horror Respin feature, Horror Jackpots and Buy Bonus.

Set against the backdrop of a haunted mansion and graveyard, courageous players embark on a search for an Ancient Vampire and a cast of fearsome ghouls. As the reels spin to an eerie soundtrack, winning symbols are connected by a stream of bright red blood.

BGaming’s commitment to creativity is on display in the colourful Monster Hunt release with engaging seasonal features, such as the Horror Respin feature, which can lead to out-of-this-world Horror Jackpots. The Horror Jackpots include Mini (x20), Mega (x100), and Grand (x1,000) Jackpots.

The Wild symbol comes in the form of the bearded monster slayer and substitutes all symbols except the Bonus or Coin symbols to make winning combinations.

The Free Spins round is triggered when the cackling witch drops three zombie Bonus symbols on reels 1, 3, or 5, triggering eight free spins with only medium or high symbols. Retriggers are unlimited, meaning unlimited zombies can be unearthed on the reels.

Monster Hunt also offers a x1299 max win and the much-loved Buy Bonus feature, for an added Fear Factor.

For a standalone gaming experience or a strong addition to a Halloween slots line-up, this medium-high volatility slot with 94.65% RTP, promises players a fun-filled Spooky Season.

Aliaksej Baliukonis, Game Design Team Lead at BGaming, said: “This October, we are proud to release our second Halloween slot of the year, following the hugely popular Bone Bonanza, Monster Hunt.

“In this slot, we incorporate imaginative characters, special features and a recognisable narrative to guarantee a thoroughly fun player experience.”

Anticipation is now building ahead of BGaming’s next event at SiGMA Europe Summit 2023 in November. The team has already begun preparations for its fourth collaboration with a local street artist in Malta, which will be announced soon.

