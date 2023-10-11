BGaming expands into Serbia with Maxbet deal

BGaming will supply its portfolio of over 100 mobile-friendly games.

The major content agreement will see the creative slot studio expand across the fast-growing Serbian market, where Maxbet has operated for 30 years.

Press release.- Igaming content provider BGaming has agreed on a partnership with top Serbian operator Maxbet to integrate its extensive games portfolio on the platform.

As part of the deal, BGaming will supply its portfolio of over 100 mobile-friendly games. This includes the latest releases such as Bone Bonanza and Maneki 88 Fortunes, as well as popular slots like Gemhalla, Bonanza Billion, and Elvis Frog. These games will be available to Maxbet’s players, including those in Bosnia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

The announcement comes after the world’s largest betting company, Flutter Entertainment, acquired a majority stake in Maxbet for more than £123m last month.

Vukašin Marelj, head of Online Casino at Maxbet, said: “BGaming is one of the fastest-growing providers in the igaming industry. Their games are modern with a lot of features. Also, in their portfolio, they have crash games, Megaways and Bonus Buy games. This is a paradise for any player. I am happy because I cooperate with this team!”

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “Our new content deal with Maxbet could not have come at a better time, as the top operator continues to follow an impressive growth trajectory.”

Levshina also stated: “We have no doubt Maxbet’s players will love all that our portfolio has to offer and look forward to a successful partnership going forward.”

