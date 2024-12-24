BGaming partners with Scatters Club Awards

The Scatters Club Streaming Awards return for their second year, continuing to celebrate the creativity and passion of the streaming world. With BGaming as a key partner, the mission is clear — build a thriving community, spotlight the best moments in streaming, and honour the most talented creators.

For aspiring nominees: the clock is ticking!

The clock is ticking! The Scatters Club Streaming Awards have already received thousands of incredible submissions, showcasing the funniest, wildest, and most impressive moments in streaming. With 5 data-driven “Legends of the Year” nominations and 10 fan-voted categories designed to capture everything important about streaming — from the precious reactions streamers give us live to the most epic fails — there’s a place for everyone. All categories are available on the awards website, so check them out to find your fit. And don’t wait to apply, the deadline is January 3, 2025.

For those who crave the spotlight: Submit now for a chance at €10,000!

Here’s the kicker: every accepted entry to any of 10 fan-voted categories gets a unique number and a chance to spin the Wheel of Fortune, where 10 lucky winners will share a €10,000 prize pool! Submissions are flooding in, but there’s still time to join the fun and secure your shot at both glory and prizes before the deadline.

For stream lovers: Earn €100 a day watching streams!

With over 200 applications received just in the first day, and close to 2000 by the end of the first week, the organizers have launched an exciting opportunity: the Dream Job. One lucky person will get paid €100 daily to watch and sort through the most entertaining submissions. Think of it as the ultimate binge-watching gig!

If streaming content is your thing, and you’re ready to dive into hours of incredible clips, this job might be something for you. Hurry apply by filling out a short Google form. This short-term role guarantees fun and the chance to be part of the awards’ behind-the-scenes action.

For those who dare: Create your award category!

Until the end of December, you can pitch your idea for a brand-new award category! Think “Best Dance While Streaming” or “Most Unexpected Plot Twist” — the stage is yours to spotlight the trends or moments you think deserve recognition.

Email [email protected] with your category name, a short explanation, and video proof to back it up. The best ideas will win awesome prizes and an invite to the live awards stream. And if your category is a hit, it could become part of next year’s official awards!

For those who love epic shows: Mark the Grand Finale!

The excitement all leads to the grand finale on February 27, 2025. It’s not just about honouring the best streamers — it’s a night of surprises, prizes, and unforgettable moments for everyone involved, including viewers.

From wild categories to exciting new initiatives, the Scatters Club Streaming Awards 2025 are bigger and better than ever. Stay tuned, follow BGaming and Scatters Club for updates, and get ready to celebrate the best of the streaming world.