BGaming launches in Lithuania with Uniclub

Press release.- BGaming has made its debut in Lithuania in partnership with casino and sports betting platform Uniclub.

As part of the agreement, Uniclub will add BGaming’s wide-ranging portfolio including popular Dice Million, Merge Up and Wild Chicago titles to its line-up of more than 2,000 games.

Uniclub has a rich heritage in the Lithuanian market, opening its first slot machine hall in 2004. Its owner UAB Unigames also runs igaming website Uniclub.it, which offers slots, live casino and sports betting. UAB Unigames has sponsored Lithuanian basketball team BC Juventus, also known as Uniclub Casino Juventus, since 2021.

This deal builds on notable success in Eastern Europe for BGaming after it launched in Bulgaria in July and strengthened its presence in Serbia and Romania through the first half of this year.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Uniclub as we continue to expand across regulated European markets. The Uniclub brand is a prominent player in the Lithuanian entertainment space, with more than 20 years in the casino and sports betting arena.

“We look forward to bringing our games to their players’ screens and fostering a strong working partnership.”

Martynas Matulevicius, CEO at Uniclub, said: “We are delighted to add BGaming’s vibrant content to our platform. We strive to continue delivering the best possible gaming experience to our players and with the studio’s memorable titles, we are delivering on this promise.

“Our customers can enjoy further additions as BGaming releases its sizzling summer line-up.”