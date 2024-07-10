BGaming debuts in Bulgaria with Inbet

As part of the agreement, BGaming has integrated its entire portfolio with Inbet’s platform.

This latest deal demonstrates BGaming’s consistent demand in Europe.

Press release.- BGaming has entered the regulated Bulgarian market in partnership with leading operator Inbet.

As part of the agreement, the creative studio has integrated its entire portfolio, including hits such as Bonanza Billion, Elvis Frog in Vegas and Wild Cash, with Inbet’s platform after enjoying sustained success in neighbouring markets of Romania and Serbia.

Inbet is one of the largest online casinos in Bulgaria, with more than 3,300 games from over 40 top providers. The operator’s rich catalogue of titles will now benefit from a further boost, with more than 150 of BGaming’s highly engaging releases added to the line-up.

This latest deal demonstrates BGaming’s consistent demand in Europe as it continues to sign high-profile partnership deals and boost the reach of its burgeoning games offering.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are proud to continue our growth strategy across Europe in partnership with such a highly regarded Bulgarian operator as Inbet. We share a mutual passion for crafting unique player experiences and look forward to delivering our unforgettable titles to its platform.”

Vanina Yanakieva, casino manager at Inbet, said: “BGaming has enjoyed a successful 12 months and we have seen how well received their titles have been in neighbouring countries. We look forward to being the first to launch their exciting content for players in Bulgaria, who we are sure will enjoy discovering the surprises it has to offer.”