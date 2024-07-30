BGaming joins First Look Games

BGaming gains access to a branded library where it can upload information and assets for its full portfolio of popular online slot games.

The studio will boost the promotion of its games through access to the award-winning platform that directly connects developers and publishers.

Press release.- BGaming has signed a new partnership with First Look Games, a platform that enables game studios to directly connect with affiliates to promote games and enhance brand awareness.

BGaming is recognised as a dynamic online casino content provider that focuses on understanding player preferences to create unique, engaging games and experiences that not only meet but exceed expectations.

As a partner with First Look Games, BGaming now has access to a branded library, where it can upload information and assets for its complete portfolio of popular online slot games.

This includes game sheets, logos, images, videos, and even demo links so that affiliates can offer their readers free-to-play versions of each slot. Player verification for this is carried out by Age Checked, so this can be offered to players even if they are in highly regulated markets.

Affiliates can download information and assets from BGaming’s library in bulk or for individual titles and use them to create reviews, previews, and other content about the studio’s games.

BGaming also can give a selected number of affiliates a “first look” at the information and assets for its latest releases, allowing these publishers to create content ahead of launch to build anticipation and awareness of the game before it hits casino lobbies.

Elliott Resnick, head of commercial at First Look Games, said: “BGaming has a portfolio of epic slot games that have hit the mark with players. Not only does the studio know how to produce a great-looking slot, but it also knows how to develop the gameplay to match.

“The BGaming team understands the reach that publishers have with different player cohorts, and how they can join forces with these publishers and tap into their audiences through First Look Games to elevate game promotion and studio marketing activity.”

Kate Puteiko, chief marketing officer at BGaming, added: “We are proud of the games we produce and want to make as many players as possible aware of the slots in our portfolio. This deal with First Look Games and its access to premium publishers will allow us to do just that.”