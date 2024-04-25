BGaming introduces first-of-its-kind feature in “Lucky Dragon MultiDice X”

The company has debuted its MultiDice mechanic in this latest release.

Press release.- BGaming has debuted its industry-first MultiDice mechanic in latest Asian themed release Lucky Dragon MultiDice X. This 5×3 slot includes a multiplying Drop Dice and Respin Dice features, as well as two Buy Bonus options, adding a new twist to the slot experience.

The vibrant Lucky Dragon MultiDice X celebrates the Green Dragon, a symbol of luck and wisdom in Asian culture. The fire-breathing creature appears in two colours while guarding the dice symbols, ready to grant surprise values when they land on the reels. For those with good fortune, a max win of EUR 233,280 is available.

A win occurs when the player hits two or more Dice symbols. They can land during any spin, rolling to reveal their values from one to six. The numbers are then multiplied together and grant a corresponding multiplier that is added to the bet. Two Dice symbols with the same values reward the player with a respin.

During this very-high volatility game with 97 per cent RTP, players can purchase Buy Bonus options for an increased bet amount. They can choose between either two or three guaranteed dice for different prize levels.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, Co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Our intriguing new mechanic, MultiDice, is like no other on the market. This innovative feature amplifies the unpredictable and exciting experience of slots, using dice to randomly grant multipliers.”

Then, she added: “Of course, the classic symbolism of the dice as an object of luck is perfectly complemented by our fierce dragon, an Asian figure of good fortune. This new release will mark the beginning of a thrilling line-up of MultiDice titles that we are certain will engage players.”