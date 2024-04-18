BGaming expands in LatAm with Atlas-IAC content partnership

BGaming’s scratch games are popular and one of the best offers for this market.

Press release.- BGaming has penned a major LatAm deal with B2B software supplier Atlas-IAC, delivering a selection of its game portfolio to Brazilian players.

As part of the agreement, BGaming will strengthen Atlas-IAC’s igaming platform with several top-performing games, including Merge Up and Wild Tiger. Popular release Scratch Alpaca will also join the line-up, having enjoyed growing popularity in LATAM since the studio first launched its instant win series last year.

Atlas-IAC currently hosts more than 100 operators via its iGaming platform, which processes more than 1,000 spins per second with 99.9 percent uptime, which is one of the best in the industry.

This collaboration follows a strong period of growth in LatAm for BGaming, after it partnered with The Factory Gaming earlier this year.

Olga Levshina, chief commercial officer at BGaming, said: “We are pleased to secure this partnership with such an esteemed brand as Atlas-IAC”.

And added: “Through this deal, Atlas-IAC’s players will gain access to a plethora of creative and diverse slots to fit their tastes and we look forward to seeing how this agreement develops into the future”.

Meanwhile, Lidiia Vakulenko, chief operating officer at Atlas-IAC, expressed: “Atlas-IAC stands as one of the premier igaming providers in LatAm. Our commitment to peak performance is unwavering, driving us to assist our partners in evolving to meet the dynamic needs of their players. Scratch games are hugely popular in this market, and we know BGaming’s are among the best we could offer.

“Welcoming BGaming as our new partner, we witness their rapid ascent to success in Latin America, and we are confident that players will delight in exploring the diverse experiences offered within its portfolio”.