BGaming evokes cartel chaos in Grand Patron

BGaming’s new slot game, Grand Patron, immerses players in a cartel boss role with unique features.

Press release.- BGaming is taking fearless players to the depths of the Grand Patron criminal empire. This feature-packed release includes two additional reels, a trio of modifiers, multipliers, three types of free spins modes, and a wild symbol.

The cinematic video slot allows players to step into the shoes of a cartel boss as two extra horizontal reels dictate their fate. These reels reveal one random symbol during each spin in the main game, with the power to unlock one by one during the free spins mode.

Unpredictable gameplay is the main appeal of Grand Patron, with Spawner, Prison, and Bombastic modifiers shaping its direction. Spawner sees a wild or any regular symbol appear on both additional reels, leading to three of these symbols being added to the main game field. Prison features a question mark symbol landing on one of the additional reels, while the other sees a paytable symbol drop.

The paytable character on the main reels is then locked for a respin. If the Prison symbol lands on both extra reels, all symbols are locked, and the screen is filled with one random paytable symbol, resulting in a win across all 20 paylines.

The Bombastic modifier occurs when a bomb symbol appears on one additional reel and any regular symbol on the other. The corresponding regular symbol on the main reels then explodes at the end of the spin. Random symbols fill the spaces, with the potential for future wins. Two bombs on the additional reels clear the reels and trigger respins.

Free spins mode is granted when two scatters appear on the extra reels during the main game, triggering an initial 12 spins. If a Prison symbol lands at the start of the round, three extra free spins are awarded. Additionally, players can purchase one of three Free Spins modes for between x100, x250, or x1,000 of their bet amount.

The wild has the power to substitute all paying symbols in Grand Patron, while the multiplier can greatly increase wins.

Aliaksej Baliukonis, game designers team lead at BGaming, said: “Just like a life of crime depicted in cartel movies, Grand Patron has twists and turns at every spin. Players who like unpredictable, high-volatility games will enjoy this release, which is one of our most feature-rich titles to date.”