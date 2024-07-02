BGaming flies high with original mechanics in Aviamasters

In this casual game, the longer the plane is in the air, the bigger the prizes.

Aviamasters features unique mechanics, random multipliers, and a focus on long-haul flights for bigger prizes.

Press release.- BGaming enhances the appeal of long-haul air travel with Aviamasters, a game featuring innovative mechanics, random multipliers, rockets, and a maximum multiplier of x250.

In this casual game, the longer the plane is in the air, the bigger the prizes. Players must fuel up and send their aircraft on a random path, aiming to hit multipliers that help the plane soar higher. Multipliers have the power of x2, x3, x4, x5 or +1, +2, +5, +10 and diversify the route. If the plane hits a rocket, its trajectory is lowered and the round balance is divided by two.

The progress dashboard builds anticipation, with the altitude, distance and multiplier values displayed there throughout each round of Aviamasters.

Despite its easy gameplay and autoplay mode, this casual, low-volatility game can be adjusted to different player tastes, with a max bet of €1,000 and four-speed options which are easily switchable during each round.

The default speed is set to 2 and represented by a person walking, while other options are tortoise, hare and lightning speeds. The realistic physics of flight provide an added thrill to the game.

Mikalai Dzeneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming, said: “Casual games have become one of the most popular genres in our portfolio over the last year, and Aviamasters really injects originality into this line-up with its unique and unpredictable mechanics.

“Additionally, we have focused heavily on graphics and sound, to ensure that the aircraft’s journey across the sky keeps players engaged as they hope for its safe landing.”