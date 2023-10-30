BGaming enters Romania with Player.ro content agreement

The agreement will see BGaming integrate more than 41 games with Player.ro platform.

This partnership follows a series of high-profile integrations across Europe.

Press release.- iGaming content provider BGaming has entered the Romanian market with Player.ro, marking an impressive period of growth for the creative game studio.

The highly anticipated content agreement will see BGaming integrate more than 41 games with Player.ro platform, including Aztec Magic Bonanza, Wild Cash and Space XY, under its Class II licence from the Romanian National Gambling Office.

Bucharest-headquartered casino and sports betting brand Player.ro was first launched in 2014 and has a growing player base across the country.

For BGaming, this partnership follows a series of high-profile integrations across Europe this year, demonstrating the slot studio’s substantial growth.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to enter Romania with such a well-established partner. As part of our content agreement, we will provide 41 of our top-performing games to Player.ro, all of which are certified for the Romanian market.

“Our expansion into another market following our recent entry in Serbia represents the impressive growth of BGaming. We can’t wait to see how much customers of Player.ro enjoy our slots.”

Daniela Lupica, CEO at Player.ro, added: “We look forward to a long and harmonious collaboration with BGaming. Alongside the already added games to the Player.ro platform, we expect a new batch of BGaming games soon. Our players have already manifested great interest in BGaming offers and their new releases will definitely generate the same impact”.