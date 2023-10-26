BGaming launches innovative mechanic with Merge Up

Merge Up caters not only to players but also to streamers, who are searching for unconventional modern games for streams.

The slot is the first game in the studio’s Merge Up collection.

Press release.- Fast-growing iGaming content provider BGaming has launched Merge Up, with all-new merging mechanics inspired by the latest trends in mobile casual gaming. Bursting with other thrilling features, such as Scatters, Free Spins round, Cell Multipliers, and both Buy Bonus and Chance x2 offerings, this fast-paced and fun slot is the first game in the studio’s Merge Up collection.

The shimmering gem-filled release combines both 97.25 per cent RTP and very high volatility for a dynamic edge to the gaming experience. Merge Up caters not only to players but also to streamers, who are searching for unconventional modern games for streams.

This completely new BGaming game mechanic takes inspiration from a top mechanic within mobile casual gaming and brings it into the iGaming landscape, with a huge €250,000 max win.

Four identical gem symbols that drop adjacently, vertically or horizontally on the reels form a cluster and pay in this game. When this cluster forms, symbols merge into higher-value symbols.

There are nine levels of symbols in the game and the win amount is dependent on the level of merging symbols and their number, with the opportunity for an exciting chain reaction of winnings. The highest symbols can merge into Scatters, providing players with enhanced control and a more energetic gaming experience.

See also: BGaming launches Scratch Alpaca instant win collection with three striking titles

The Scatter symbol is the ninth level and appears on any position during the game. Four, five or six of the Scatter symbols hit anywhere on the screen trigger 15, 18 or 20 spins accordingly. During this Free Spins round, if three or more Scatter symbols hit the reels, five more free spins are awarded.

For an additional thrill during Free Spins, all winning clusters generate a sticky Cell Multiplier that remains on the reels until the Bonus round ends. Multipliers can be increased from x2 to x128 each time a winning combination is landed again, with this applied to subsequent wins.

Another popular feature in Merge Up is the Buy Bonus, which allows players to trigger the Free Spins round by buying it at a price pictured on the button. The price increases if the bet increases, and this will be disabled if Chance x2 is bought. Chance x2 increases the bet slightly and gives the player a higher chance of hitting free spins. This is also disabled if the Buy Bonus is active.

This bold new addition to BGaming’s portfolio highlights the increased popularity of streamers in iGaming and promises a creative and engaging experience for players.

Yulia Aliakseeva, co-chief product officer at BGaming, said: “We are always looking to keep on top of the latest trends and this is why we are excited to launch Merge Up, which is the first in what we plan to be a collection of merging mechanic games. We know our players enjoy the gamification of our slot portfolio and so observing what works in mobile gaming and bringing it to the iGaming landscape seemed a natural progression for us. We can’t wait for players to enjoy it.”

Discover which members of the BGaming team will be in attendance at SiGMA Europe Summit in Malta and book a meeting (bgaming.com/promo/meet-bgaming-team-at-sigma-malta).