BGaming agrees content deal with newly-formed Casimba Gaming

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming has signed a partnership with Casimba Gaming to expand the new joint entity’s online games portfolio.

Casimba Gaming provides a customer-centric B2B solution through a fast-growing game aggregation platform, as well as proven marketing, data, design and development expertise in operating successful B2C casino brands.

The newly launched brand is a result of the recent merger between Whitezip, a marketing and software development agency, and platform provider Markor Technology.

By working with BGaming, Casimba Gaming will integrate the award-winning games studio’s portfolio of more than 100 mobile-friendly titles, including popular games such as crypto casino-themed Limbo XY and Norse mythology-inspired Gemhalla, for its expanding audience of gamers.

The collaboration will see Casimba Gaming further solidify its position as a top industry name by meeting the increased demand for a high-quality iGaming experience.

Olga Levshina, head of sales at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to work with Casimba Gaming, who are such an important and significant client for us. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen our presence in major markets, including Europe and Canada, as the provider continues its growth trajectory.”

Lavina Karlsson, director of B2B at Casimba Gaming, said: “By teaming up with esteemed software providers such as BGaming, our aggregation service gains the ability to deliver a heightened level of diversity and innovation, catering to the interests of operators and players alike. BGaming’s contribution can be observed in the vast selection of user-friendly, mobile-optimized slots and crypto-casino themed games, which we can now extend to our casino partners in the future.”

