BGaming boosts popular animal portfolio with Savage Buffalo Spirit Megaways

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming is celebrating the release of its latest Megaways slot – where the reels are as unpredictable as the buffalo in its title.

New release Savage Buffalo Spirit Megaways sees the return of the mighty charging beast of hit-release Savage Buffalo Spirit but offers an enhanced player experience with thousands of ways to win.

Players will return to the Great Plains in this high volatility slot – where the magnificent buffalo appears as a Wild and x2 multiplier on reels 2, 5 and an extra reel, substituting all the symbols except the Scatter buttes.

The gameplay is further boosted by an extra reel, which appears horizontally at the top of the screen and increases the chances of a big win, with 96.84% RTP. In addition, the reels refill, with each empty position replaced with new symbols to uncover additional winning combinations.

Three Scatters start the Free Spins round where a random number of free spins are awarded, up to 15, and a random multiplier of up the x25 applies to all winnings and can be retriggered up to x6,000 of the bet.

To enhance the experience further, players can also use the buy bonus feature which triggers a random number of free spins for a price dictated based on the bet amount. A Chance x2 can also be purchased in the main game which slightly increases the bet and players a higher chance of hitting free spins.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “The buffalo is one of the most powerful beasts in the animal kingdom and hugely popular with our players – which is why we are delighted to bring him back for Savage Buffalo Spirit Megaways.

“Just like a buffalo’s charge is unpredictable, the ever-changing number of symbols on the reels gives players an unbeatable, thrilling gaming experience.”

