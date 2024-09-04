Betsson to cease Colorado operations

The company will stop operating its Betsafe brand.

US.- Online operator Betsson has announced it will stop operating its Betsafe brand in Colorado at the end of September. It’s the fifth operator to exit the Colorado sports betting market this year following Betfred last month. Betsafe launched in the US state in 2022.

From September 6, the firm will no longer accept new registrations and deposits. From September 16, players will no longer be able to place wagers. They will have until September 27 to withdraw funds. On September 30, Betsafe will close all accounts.

Colorado sports betting handle reaches $350.4m in June

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $350.8m in June. That’s an increase of 12.8 per cent year-on-year, but 21 per cent behind the $447.6 bet in May. Players bet $348.9m online, with the remaining $1.5m wagered via retail sportsbooks.

Baseball was the most popular sport to bet on in June, with players betting $104.5m. Basketball followed with a handle of $59.2m. Soccer saw a particularly strong month due to the start of the second Copa América in the US, with bets doubling to $27.6m. Table tennis also increased to $15.1m.