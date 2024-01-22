SOFTSWISS and Next.io launch crypto podcast series

The Next.io Crypto Series will kick off on January 31.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS and Next.io, a well-known events and media company, have joined forces to launch the Next.io Crypto Series, where they addressed topics such as how crypto players deal with volatility, does implementing crypto technologies simplify cyber-attacks, how will crypto tools change the igaming industry, and more.

Despite the prejudice, according to the SOFTSWISS State of Crypto, during the first three quarters of 2023, crypto bets experienced 18.7 per cent monetary growth compared to the same period in 2022. The four-episode podcast journey will provide more valuable insights into cryptocurrencies in igaming.

During each episode, Pierre Lindh, co-founder and managing director of Next.io and the podcast host, and an invited expert, will cover a particular aspect of the topic. The first episode aims to shed light on the history and evolution of crypto gambling, while the second episode will dive into the specifics of launching a crypto project. In the third episode, experts will discuss the behaviours of crypto players, and the final episode will focus on the future of crypto tools.

The Next.io Crypto Series will kick off on January 31 with its first episode, “Evolution of Crypto in iGaming”, featuring Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, as a special guest. Listeners can expect a captivating journey through the evolution of crypto, stories about the first crypto project launches, challenges the pioneers overcame, and discussions on such vital topics as cyber security.

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “In 2013, SOFTSWISS made a historic introduction of a Bitcoin-optimised online casino solution. In 2024, celebrating our 15th anniversary, we still see the enduring relevance and massive potential of crypto solutions for gaming.

“Nowadays, a project without crypto support loses a broad audience and the image of a top-notch product, not to mention additional regulatory freedom. I am delighted to announce the launch of the podcast series, full of valuable information and capturing stories.”

See also: SOFTSWISS to illuminate ICE London with a timeless business approach

Pierre Lindh comments: “We are grateful for SOFTSWISS’ willingness to share their insights and success stories related to the integration of cryptocurrency in igaming. This technology is rapidly emerging as a foundational element within our industry. It is crucial, therefore, that we initiate meaningful dialogues to fully comprehend how this technology can be leveraged to positively transform and shape the future of our sector.”

Listeners can tune in to the Next.io Crypto Series on popular platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and LinkedIn, making it easily accessible to a wide audience.