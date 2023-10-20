Discover Prime Jackpot from SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator 

This cutting-edge network jackpot solution has already made waves in the industry, with several client brands successfully launching it.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a comprehensive solution designed to boost player engagement and increase online casino brand visibility, is expanding its offering with the Prime Jackpot. This cutting-edge network jackpot solution has already made waves in the industry, with several client brands successfully launching it.

The Prime Jackpot is a new type of progressive jackpot developed by the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator. What sets it apart is the connection to a vast network of multiple online casino brands. The standout feature? A shared jackpot experience.

Online casino brands wishing to participate in a network jackpot campaign contribute the amount proportionate to their overall betting volume. Once a jackpot is won, the reward is paid out of this shared pool, which continues to grow progressively, driven by player bets.

The first jackpot campaign began with a EUR 100,000 prize pool, representing the minimum jackpot payout. Players can participate with a minimum bet of EUR 1, without additional charges.

Several existing Curacao-licensed clients of the Jackpot Aggregator have already taken advantage of this new feature. And the good news is this opportunity will soon be extended to clients of the Game Aggregator, where cross-product integration has already delivered promising results.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, commented on the new launch: “With the Prime Jackpot, we are providing our clients with the tools they need to gain competitive advantages. This new type of jackpot allows brands to launch jackpot campaigns with substantial prize pools, something that was previously beyond their reach.

“Another important thing is that with the shared prize pool structure, all rewards are paid from this pool, not by a specific brand. And last but not least, operators can now provide dream rewards to attract more players and raise their activity and loyalty while optimising their costs.”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator solutions are developed in response to client requests, addressing the growing need for innovative strategies to enhance engagement and attract new players. As per a previously published case study, the average number of active players increased by 40 per cent within just one month of the campaign’s launch.