BetRivers to launch online and mobile sports betting in Maryland

BetRivers expects to be fully live with online and mobile sports wagering operations tomorrow.

US.- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which operates BetRivers, has announced that bettors can register, deposit, wager and withdraw on the BetRivers sportsbook on all mobile devices, tablets, desktops, and laptop computers. Players can also enjoy a special early registration offer ahead of the sportsbook’s official launch tomorrow (November 23).

Following the controlled demonstration period on November 21-22 and pending receipt of regulatory approvals, BetRivers expects to be fully live with online and mobile sports wagering operations.

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer of RSI, said: “The much-anticipated launch of online and mobile sports betting in Maryland is here, and just in time for all the NFL and College football action over the Thanksgiving. We are thrilled to give Maryland’s NFL and college football fans an exciting sports betting experience to enjoy all the holiday action at the touch of their fingertips.

“In addition to football, BetRivers offers them endless entertainment with countless other sports and betting options available for their pleasure, including exciting single game parlays on the NBA and college basketball and bets on the World Cup. We focus on the player experience and encourage Marylanders to see for themselves why RSI and BetRivers have received numerous recognitions from the industry for the quality of our product and user experience.”

In August, Bingo World, in Baltimore, Maryland, opened the BetRivers sportsbook, the state’s first retail sportsbook outside of a casino.

The 3,000-square-foot sportsbook offers 12 sports wagering kiosks, three over-the-counter machines, as well as 21 high-definition video screens that will air events and BetRivers odds boards. Guests will have access to a lounge area and a bar with 32 theatre-style seats.

Recently, BetRivers named Philadelphian sports radio host Mike Missanelli as a podcaster and brand ambassador. Missanelli records two weekly podcasts on the BetRivers Network and on other major podcast platforms. The new ambassador also represents BetRivers on multiple shows both in and outside the sportsbook’s network, including commercials on radio and TV.

Rush Street Interactive also announced the signing of Canadian sports broadcaster and reporter Natasha Staniszewski, host of StampsTV for Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, in an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.

Maryland online sports betting could launch in time for Thanksgiving

Online sports betting in Maryland could launch in time for Thanksgiving after the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded licences to 10 online operators. The SWARC awarded the licences at a meeting on November 16, subject to final review by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

After the SWARC meeting, governor Larry Hogan said that online sports betting launch could launch in time for Thanksgiving on November 24.

Hogan said: “Today we are proud to report that sports fans can finally plan for the official launch of mobile sports betting in the State of Maryland. To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political, and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year. It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action.