Maryland online sports betting could launch in time for Thanksgiving

US.- Online sports betting in Maryland could launch in time for Thanksgiving after the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded licences to 10 online operators. The SWARC awarded the licences at a meeting yesterday (November 16), subject to final review by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

After the SWARC meeting, governor Larry Hogan said that online sports betting launch could launch in time for Thanksgiving on November 24.

Hogan said: “Today we are proud to report that sports fans can finally plan for the official launch of mobile sports betting in the State of Maryland. To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political, and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year. It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action.

“Thanks to those efforts, and after repeated interventions by our administration, we now anticipate the launch of mobile sports betting this month, and we are cautiously optimistic that it will be in time for Thanksgiving. I want to thank everyone at the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Agency for their work to help us accelerate the process, and we look forward to a successful launch very soon.”

The 10 approved sportsbook apps each partnered with a casino operator or pro sports team to qualify their applications.

The apps and their partners are FanDuel Sportsbook Maryland (PPE Maryland Mobile), Barstool Sportsbook Maryland (Penn Maryland), BetMGM Maryland (MGM National Harbor Casino), Caesars Sportsbook Maryland (Horseshoe Baltimore Casino), DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland (Maryland State Fairgrounds), BetFanatics (Washington Commanders), Parx Interactive (Greenmount), PointsBet (Riverboat on the Potomac) and Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers (Arundel Amusements).