BetRivers names radio host Mike Missanelli as brand ambassador

US.- The Rush Street-owned sportsbook BetRivers has named Philadelphian sports radio host Mike Missanelli as a podcaster and brand ambassador. Missanelli will record two weekly podcasts on the BetRivers Network and on other major podcast platforms.

The new ambassador will also represent BetRivers on multiple shows both in and outside the sportsbook’s network, including commercials on radio and TV. He will hold meet and greets at select sporting events in Philadelphia.

The sports radio host spent 15 years as a rating leader with 97.5 the Fanatic’s drive time slot. He was previously a sports journalist in the City of Brotherly Love for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a TV sports anchor for PHL 17 and a radio host for 610 WIP.

Rush Street CEO Richard Schwartz said: “Mike Missanelli is an icon in the world of covering the Philadelphia sports scene and we are excited to have him join our BetRivers family of Brand Ambassadors and podcast hosts.

“We know bettors are going to love his passionate personality and seasoned sports tips which in turn will make their betting experiences on BetRivers.com even more rewarding and fun.”

Missanelli commented: “Joining the BetRivers team lets me share my love for Philadelphia sports in new ways and I look forward to providing my insights to bettors at BetRivers here in my home state and RSI markets throughout the country.”

Recently, Rush Street Interactive has announced the signing of Canadian sports broadcaster and reporter Natasha Staniszewski, host of StampsTV for Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, in an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.

Staniszewski will produce content for the brand and appear in radio, television, and marketing campaigns in Ontario and US markets where BetRivers has sportsbooks. She will also represent the brand at events in Ontario.

In March, RSI announced the signing of New York sports broadcasting legend Mike Francesa in an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. Former Chicago Bull basketball star Joakim Noah has also signed a deal with de firm.

BetRivers launches Evolution Gaming’s live dealer content in West Virginia

Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers became the first operator to launch Evolution Gaming’s live dealer offering in West Virginia. The supplier’s content is available via BetRivers’ website and Android app, including blackjack, lightning roulette, baccarat, ultimate Texas hold’em and three card poker.

Richard Schwartz, Rush Street’s CEO, said: “We’re excited to now offer BetRivers players the chance to virtually sit and play on Evolution’s world-renowned live tables. We are confident that the Evolution-hosted live dealer casino will prove very popular with our players here as the live dealer game is the closest you can get online to playing in a land-based casino.