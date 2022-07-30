Maryland’s Bingo World opens BetRivers sportsbook

The Baltimore venue will today open the state’s first retail sportsbook outside of a casino.

US.- Bingo World, in Baltimore, Maryland, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today (August 1) to celebrate the opening of the BetRivers sportsbook, the state’s first retail sportsbook outside of a casino.

Attending the ceremony at noon will be Bingo World president Randy Clemens, BetRivers director of B2B Services Adam Glass, Maryland state senator Pamela Beidle, Maryland house of delegates member Nicholaus Kipke and Anne Arundel County and executive Steuart Pittman. Myra Harris, an active member of the Baltimore community and long-time Bingo World customer will cut the ribbon.

The 3,000-square-foot sportsbook offers 12 sports wagering kiosks, three over-the-counter machines, as well as 21 high-definition video screens that will air events and BetRivers odds boards. Guests will have access to a lounge area and a bar with 32 theatre-style seats.

In addition to its new retail sportsbook in Maryland, the BetRivers subsidiary recently became the first West Virginia operator to offer live dealer casino. Powered by Evolution Gaming, it’s now available via BetRivers’ website and Android app, including blackjack, lightning roulette, baccarat, Ultimate Texas hold’em, and three card poker.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the parent company of BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse, is live in 13 US states, including Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana.

Maryland sportsbooks handle drops to $19m in June

Maryland’s five sportsbooks registered a sports betting handle of $19m in June, a decrease of 17.2 per cent compared to May’s $23.1m. According to the report released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, gross gaming revenue from sports wagering plummeted 57.4 per cent to $1.3m, down from $3.1m in May.

Maryland collected $189,323 in taxes for June, lifting the total for the year to $2.4m. Since sports betting began in Maryland in December, sportsbooks have handled nearly $175m and paid out $155m. That’s generated nearly $2.9m for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

