Turkey targets celebrities in crackdown on illegal betting

High-profile figures in entertainment and social media face legal action as part of the country’s broader fight against illicit gambling.

Turkey.- Turkish authorities have recently ramped up efforts to tackle the growing problem of illegal betting, with high-profile figures from the entertainment and social media spheres now under investigation.

The government’s crackdown has included notable arrests, such as those of actor Atakan Yilmaz and influencer Kerimcan Durmaz, both of whom are accused of promoting illegal gambling activities in violation of Turkey’s strict regulations.

Atakan Yilmaz, a popular actor in Turkish television and film, is said to have included illegal betting advertisements in his social media posts and videos. Meanwhile, Kerimcan Durmaz, a widely followed influencer with more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram, faces charges for promoting illegal betting during a live DJ performance in Malta. Reports indicate that Durmaz’s performance was accompanied by large-scale advertising for a betting website, an action that triggered a legal investigation from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

This latest investigation is part of a broader government initiative to curb illegal gambling, which has seen a rapid increase in recent years. Authorities argue that these activities cause significant economic damage and undermine social order. In a statement, the Istanbul prosecutor’s office emphasised the harmful effects of illegal betting on Turkey’s economy, calling for stringent legal measures.

The crackdown follows similar actions in 2024, with other celebrities, including singer Serdar Ortaç, TV host Mehmet Ali Erbil, and former footballer Batuhan Karadeniz, finding themselves caught up in legal issues related to illegal gambling. While Ortaç and Erbil were placed under house arrest, Karadeniz fled the country, prompting Turkish authorities to seek his extradition via an Interpol red notice.