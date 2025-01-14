KSA intensifies efforts to enforce advertising regulations in gambling sector

The KSA has made it clear that operators are fully responsible for their advertising practices.

The Dutch Gaming Authority (KSA) issues seven warnings for breaches of advertising regulations, emphasising the need to protect young people from gambling addiction.

The Netherlands.- Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Gambling Authority of the Netherlands, is stepping up its enforcement of advertising rules following a series of violations by gambling providers. Seven warnings have been issued to operators for failing to adhere to regulations that aim to safeguard young adults, a demographic considered highly vulnerable to gambling addiction.

A key focus of the KSA’s efforts is to prevent advertising targeting young adults, particularly in environments of potential high exposure. Among the violations, two cases stood out for their collaboration with partner organisations that breached advertising standards.

One involved the sponsorship of a motorsport event where the gambling provider’s logo appeared on a pace car, which was later spotted on public roads outside the event. This form of car advertising, considered untargeted, is strictly prohibited. In response to the KSA’s warning, the provider agreed to limit the display of the car’s logo to the race and event locations.

The second violation occurred in a gym, where an advertisement for a physical arcade appeared on digital screens. As the gym specifically targets young people, the KSA determined this advertising also breached regulations to protect vulnerable groups.

Another warning addressed the use of role models in advertising, which is prohibited under current rules. An online gambling provider used an actor and cartoon characters on its website, appealing to younger audiences. This attempt to attract minors and young adults violated the KSA’s ban on advertising directed at this group.

In a similar vein, the KSA issued additional warnings for gambling providers using indirect references to popular role models, such as Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, to promote sports betting. Even though Verstappen’s image was not directly used, the KSA found that subtle references and visual elements linked to the driver still violated the rule against using role models in gambling promotions.

The KSA has made it clear that operators are fully responsible for their advertising practices, even if campaigns are conducted in partnership with external organisations. Providers must ensure their advertisements comply with regulations, or face the possibility of more severe penalties.

With advertising rules set to remain a priority for the KSA’s surveillance agenda in 2025, the authority plans to issue further guidance and warnings in the coming year to tighten oversight and curb practices that may encourage gambling among younger audiences.