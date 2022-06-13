BetRivers launches Evolution Gaming’s live dealer content in West Virginia

Evolution’s content is available via BetRivers’ website and Android app.

Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers has become the first operator to launch Evolution Gaming’s offering in the state.

US.- Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers has become the first operator to launch Evolution Gaming’s live dealer offering in West Virginia. The supplier’s content is available via BetRivers’ website and Android app, including blackjack, lightning roulette, baccarat, ultimate Texas hold’em and three card poker.

Richard Schwartz, Rush Street’s CEO, said: “We’re excited to now offer BetRivers players the chance to virtually sit and play on Evolution’s world-renowned live tables. We are confident that the Evolution-hosted live dealer casino will prove very popular with our players here as the live dealer game is the closest you can get online to playing in a land-based casino.

“Many players prefer live dealer options because they watch it happen live, which gives them a higher level of trust in the outcome.”

Evolution has recently agreed to supply its live dealer content to other operators, including Soaring Eagle Gaming, a venture from Michigan’s Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

The deal sees Evolution provide its expansive portfolio of online casino games, including its world-leading portfolio of online Live Casino games and First Person RNG titles from Evolution’s state-of-the-art live studio in Michigan.

RSI receives igaming licence for BetRivers brand in Ontario

In March, Rush Street Interactive (RSI) was granted an igaming licence for its online casino and sportsbook brand BetRivers to operate in Ontario. The Canadian province of Ontario opened its online gambling on 4 April. RSI is already active in Ontario via its Casino4fun free-to-play social gaming platform, which is accessible from BetRivers.ca.

RSI chief executive Richard Schwartz said: “The receipt of our registration in Ontario is an important milestone that demonstrates our commitment to operating only in legalized markets where we pay local taxes, and we are grateful for the trust of the AGCO.”

See also: BetRivers Sportsbook becomes official partner of the New Orleans Pelicans