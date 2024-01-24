Betr signs market access deals in three US states

Betr has announced deals for online sportsbook and casino access in Pennsylvania and online sportsbook in Colorado and Kentucky.

US.- The microbetting-focused gaming company Betr Holdings has announced market access deals for online sportsbooks and casino in Pennsylvania and for online sportsbook in Colorado and Kentucky.

The deal in Pennsylvania is with the Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies. In Colorado, Betr has signed a deal with Boulter Developments, and in Kentucky, it has secured online sportsbook market access with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

All deals are subject to regulatory approval in selected states.

Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group, said: “We are very excited to partner with Betr on the launch of their first online casino. Betr Casino will make a winning addition to the gaming options available to Pennsylvania players, which includes two of our own successful Live! Casino properties.”

Steve Boulter, from Boulter Developments, added: “Boulter Developments is excited to be partnering with Betr in the wonderful state of Colorado, pending licensing approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming. Their innovative approach to the gaming space, along with their intuitive product and rapidly growing media arm, make this a no brainer partnership for us.”

Scott Barber, CEO of EBCI Holdings, commented: “On behalf of our JV equity stake in Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, DBA, Sandy’s Racing & Gaming, we couldn’t be more excited to expand our KY sports betting market access strategy with Betr.”

Last year, Betr Holdings announced the launch of its real money sportsbook product in Virginia, its third state following Ohio and Massachusetts. Virginia was the final Betr Sportsbook launch using Betr’s V0 product, ahead of Betr’s V1 Sportsbook launch in additional and existing states in 2024.