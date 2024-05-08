Maryland casinos generate $163.2m in gaming revenue in April

Revenue was down 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $163.2m in gaming revenue in April, down 6.6 per cent compared to April 2023 and 8.3 per cent compared to March 2024. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $68m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $60.8m. Horseshoe Casino generated $14.6m, Hollywood Casino $7.9m, Ocean Downs Casino $7.3m and Rocky Gap Casino $7.2m.

Hollywood Casino Perryville was the only gaming facility that saw its revenue increase compared to April 2023. Contributions to the state totalled $69.8m, a decrease of $2.5m compared to April 2023. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $50.3m, a decrease of $2.2m.

See also: Maryland legislative session ends with no move on online casino