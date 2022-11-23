betPARX adds new feature to sportsbook app

The SPARX tab allows users to access a personalised area in the app.

Greenwood Gaming´s betting operator has launched the new SPARX tab on the app.

US.- Greenwood Gaming´s betting operator betPARX has launched a new feature on the betPARX sportsbook app. The SPARX tab developed with the sports innovation technology company Epoxy.ai will offer a more personalised betting experience.

The SPARX tab personalised area includes statistical information and supporting graphic elements. betPARX will employ Epoxy.ai’s On4M entitlements service, which uses artificial intelligence to determine available sports for specific users to watch live.

Stated Matthew Cullen, senior vice president, igaming and sports for betPARX, said: “Users are expecting technology products that understand their behaviors and personalize the experience precisely for them. The new SPARX feature on the betPARX app will deliver that experience. Think of Spotify, Instagram, and Netflix. This is the norm that does not exist in the sports betting space, and we are ecstatic to deliver this first-of-its-kind betting-specific experience to our users.”

Jason Angelides, COO of Epoxy.ai, added: “We are thrilled that PARX selected Epoxy.ai to develop the SPARX feature. PARX is looking to be an innovative leader in the gaming space, and we believe SPARX will help betPARX customers become more engaged by making sports betting on the betPARX app easier to understand and use.”

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment has agreed a contract extension with Kambi Group plc. The companies first signed a multi-year sportsbook agreement in November 2018. The expansion will see Kambi continue to provide Greenwood Gaming with its award-winning Bet Builder product across multiple US states.

In March, betPARX secured mobile sports betting market access in Ohio through a partnership with the Memorial Tournament. betPARX app has also launched in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.