Kambi Group plc and betPARX® extend sportsbook partnership

Extension will see betPARX® continue to leverage Kambi’s award-winning sportsbook technology as the operator expands across the US.

Press release.- Kambi Group plc, the world’s trusted sports betting supplier, has agreed on a contract extension with Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment (“Greenwood Gaming”), owner and operator of betPARX® and Pennsylvania’s largest casino gaming complex, Parx Casino®.

Kambi and Greenwood Gaming first signed a multi-year sportsbook agreement in November 2018.

The expansion agreement will see Kambi continue to provide Greenwood Gaming with its best-in-class technology and services, including its award-winning Bet Builder product, across multiple US states.

Greenwood Gaming is currently live with a Kambi-powered on-property sportsbook at Parx Casino® in Pennsylvania and with retail partners Gun Lake Casino and Freehold Raceway in Michigan and New Jersey respectively. The betPARX® online sportsbook is also live in the same three states, with plans to enter additional states in the future.

Kambi, which was recently named Sportsbook Platform Supplier of the Year at the EGR B2B Awards, is live in 17 US states as it continues to establish itself as the sportsbook partner of choice to operators across North America.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-Founder, said: “We are delighted to agree on this contract extension with our valued partner Greenwood Gaming.

“Since we first partnered in 2018, it has been fantastic to watch betPARX® grow from a local operator in the Philadelphia area to a nationally recognised brand, and I am pleased that Kambi will continue to support the operator on its journey as it expands further across the United States.”

Matthew Cullen, betPARX® senior vice president of Interactive Gaming and Sports, said: “betPARX® is thrilled to continue working with Kambi and their award-winning technology as we grow our new, exciting brand nationally.”