BetMGM sports betting app starts accepting pre-registration in Kentucky

The sports betting bill in Kentucky is now headed to the House.

Online sports betting will start in Kentucky on September 28.

US.- BetMGM has opened account registrations in Kentucky ahead of the online market launch on September 28. It’s offering an introductory bonus of $100. BetMGM has a market access deal with Revolutionary Racing Kentucky . The companies will open a 5,200-square-foot retail BetMGM Sportsbook at Sandy’s Racing & Gaming.

Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has voted to approve temporary licences for sports wagering operators and service providers. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has approved the launch of retail sports betting on September 7, when the NFL season begins. Mobile operations will start on September 28.

Sports wagering is expected to increase the state’s revenue by an estimated $23m a year upon full implementation. The revenue will support the oversight of sports wagering and the Kentucky permanent pension fund while 2.5 per cent will support the problem gambling assistance account operated by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.