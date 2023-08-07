BetMGM signs deal with Revolutionary Racing Kentucky

The deal will allow BetMGM to bring its online and retail sports betting platform to Kentucky when legal sports betting launches.

US.- BetMGM and Revolutionary Racing Kentucky (RRKY) have announced a new market access agreement allowing BetMGM to bring its online and retail sports betting platform to Kentucky when legal sports betting launches in the state. The companies will open a 5,200 square-foot retail BetMGM Sportsbook at Sandy’s Racing & Gaming in autumn.

BetMGM will offer online sports betting capabilities as soon as Kentucky’s regulated market opens, pending licensure and regulatory approval. Construction of Kentucky’s first quarter horse racetrack and equestrian centre on 182 acres adjacent to Sandy’s is scheduled in time for races in 2025.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has approved the rollout of sports betting to begin on September 7, when the NFL season begins. Pari-mutuel wagering will begin at in-person locations. Mobile operations will start on September 28.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said: “Kentucky has a rich history in sports and a passionate fan base. Revolutionary Racing is an ideal partner, enabling us to deliver an entertaining and responsible gaming experience, while investing in the state through job creation and tax revenue.”

Revolutionary Racing CEO Prentice Salter added: “We promised to bring a world-class facility to Ashland and wanted a world-class partner for online sports wagering across the Commonwealth and at our sportsbook lounge. We’ve got that with BetMGM.”

BetMGM to relocate retail sportsbook in Ohio

BetMGM is relocating its retail sportsbook in Ohio from Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati to a venue at the new riverfront entertainment district The Banks, on the corner of Second Street and Joe Nuxhall Way. This move is part of BetMGM’s partnership with the Cincinnati Reds.

The new venue will be open year-round and not just on game days. It will have a Nation Kitchen & Bar, the fourth local location for the Cincinnati-based restaurant.