Kentucky sports betting to start on September 7

US.- The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has approved the rollout of sports betting on September 7, when the NFL season begins. Pari-mutuel wagering will begin at in-person locations. Mobile operations will start on September 28.

The KHRC voted to approve the state’s sports betting rules and regulations at a special meeting at Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed sports betting legislation in April and the law came into effect July 1. House Bill 551 was introduced by representative Michael Meredith in February.

The legislation allows retail and online betting on professional and college sports, international sports, e-sports and video game events. The minimum age will be 18. The law will allow sports betting licences for the nine horse racing tracks in Kentucky. The tracks will be able to open in-person sportsbooks and partner with up to three online sports betting operators.

The initial licence fees are $500,000 for tracks and $50,000 for gaming providers. In-person sports betting revenue will be taxed at 9.75 per cent and online revenue at 14.25 per cent.