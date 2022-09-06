BetMGM launches episode-based advertising campaign

The campaign will roll out more episodes in coming weeks.

The marketing campaign will debut on television during the Thursday Night Football NFL slot.

US.- MGM Resorts’ sports betting joint venture with Entain, BetMGM, has launched a new advertising campaign across social media platforms. The marketing campaign will debut on September 8 during the Thursday Night Football NFL slot.

Named “It’s On,” BetMGM’s new campaign features a cast of actors and athletes who are ambassadors for the sportsbook. The campaign was created by 72andSunny New York and directed by Peter Berg, executive producer of Entourage and Ballers.

The first episode features Jamie Foxx roaming a suite in the Bellagio, seeking sports betting tips from Kevin Garnett, Wayne Gretzky, Jalen Rose, Barry Sanders and BetMGM’s newest brand ambassador, Vanessa Hudgens.

New “It’s On” advertisements will be released in the coming months, featuring Barry Sanders on a Malibu estate playing pickleball; basketball star Jalen Rose with his barber; and NHL player Wayne Gretzky during an on-ice practice session.

BetMGM VP of Brand Raymond Doyle said: “Entertainment is at the core of BetMGM, and we want this campaign to keep viewers on the edge of their seats in a way that’s unexpected from the sports betting and gaming industry.”

Peter Hughes, creative director from 72andSunny, added: “We really wanted to show what makes sports betting so entertaining, and we looked to prestige ensemble TV for inspiration. ‘It’s on’ is about tapping into your competitive side and being part of sports betting culture. It’s something you can talk about with friends and engage with in a more meaningful way.”

MGM Resorts and BetMGM are taking part in the American Gaming Association (AGA)‘s inaugural Responsible Gaming Education Month throughout September. MGM will focus on consumer education, community collaboration and enhanced employee training and will share responsible gaming information on social media channels.

Greentube continues North American growth following Michigan BetMGM launch

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has extended its footprint in North America following its launch with BetMGM in Michigan. This partnership marks the second time the duo worked together to launch in a regulated US state, with Greentube rolling out its games via the leading sports betting and igaming operator in New Jersey earlier this year.

Those playing at BetMGM in Michigan are able to enjoy top-performing Greentube titles, including its popular Diamond Cash series of games Mighty Emperor, Mighty Elephant, and Mighty Sevens.