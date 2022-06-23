BetMGM launches poker championship at Las Vegas’ Aria Casino

Some 300 poker players are expected to compete in the live tournament in Las Vegas

US.- MGM Resorts International’s sports betting and igaming operator, BetMGM, has launched its new BetMGM Poker Championship at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The event started yesterday (June 23) and will finish on June 26.

It is estimated that 300 poker players will compete in the live tournament in Las Vegas. The event has a $3,500 buy-in and a guaranteed prize pool of $1m. There will also be a BetMGM Poker Mystery Bounty this Saturday (June 25), with a $600 buy-in.

BetMGM’s new tournament coincides with the 2022 Aria Poker Classic. The World Series of Poker is also underway in Las Vegas – it started on May 31 and will run until July 20 at Bally’s, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

BetMGM director of Poker Luke Staudenmaier said: “To me, it complements our online business that we have these fantastic properties that are legendary for poker, especially the Aria, and so it’s a natural progression, the growth of our business, to start utilizing our relationship here.

“We have a lovely opportunity to bring a lot of our players from across the country to poker’s capital in Las Vegas. We ran online promotions that awarded players a package to come to Las Vegas and play this event”.

BetMGM and cruise operator Carnival partner for sports betting

BetMGM has partnered with cruise operator Carnival Corporation. The MGM resorts and Entain joint venture will offer retail and mobile games to passengers on the more than 50 ships in the corporation’s fleet in the US.

BetMGM’s platform will launch in the company’s subsidiaries, such as Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises with its branded digital and cash-based sports betting and real-money gaming products available on Carnival’s US ships in international waters. The firms will also collaborate on marketing and promotional activities.

