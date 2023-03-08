Borgata Casino launches new poker tournament

Borgata Poker has partnered with BetMGM Poker to run the Almighty Million.

US.- Borgata Poker, in partnership with BetMGM Poker, has launched the Almighty Million poker tournament. It will be held at the Borgata Casino, in Atlantic City, from May 7 to 13.

An $800 buy-in will provide a 100,000 starting stack. Through a rolling schedule of daily qualifiers and promotions, BetMGM Poker players will have multiple opportunities to qualify.

Beginning on April 23, players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan will be able to win $2,000 Almighty Million Poker Packages, which include entry into the tournament, hotel stay and a $500 cash prize. The winner of the $255 buy-in Ladies Championship Event on March 11 will receive a $2,000 package for Almighty Million.

Online Registration begins on May 1 through the BetMGM Poker app. On-site registration begins on May 5 at the Borgata Poker Cage. There will be unlimited re-entries for this tournament.

Kellie DeCelis, Borgata’s manager of poker operations, said: “Almighty has been synonymous with Borgata Poker for nearly a decade. It’s been three years since Borgata offered this type of event as part of the Borgata Winter Open, and Almighty is always one of the most anticipated events on the calendar that brings the same excitement with a $1,000,000 guaranteed prize pool.”

Director of Poker BetMGM Luke Staudenmaier added: “The success of online qualifiers and the fantastic response to “The Return” shows that players want more of these omnichannel events that connect these great brands. BetMGM is excited to continue to partner with Borgata Poker to give players another chance to play at the East Coast’s premier poker destination.”

Borgata Casino and BetMGM hosted “The Return” in January. It consisted of four tournaments within seven days at the poker room and central conference centre.

Hard Rock Atlantic City awards $10m in bonuses

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has announced that it will give out bonuses totalling $10m to employees. The announcement was made at a town hall, where team members also won a share of $100,000 in cash and prizes.

Hard Rock International chairman Jim Allen was joined by Hard Rock Atlantic City partners Jack Morris, Joe Jingoli Jr. and Michael Jingoli, and newly appointed president George Goldhoff at the event. They also provided an update on $30m in capital improvements as part of the venue’s fifth-anniversary celebration.