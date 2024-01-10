BetMGM opens new sports lounge in Tennessee

BetMGM has opened a new sports lounge at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, via its deal with the NHL’s Nashville Predators and Delaware North.

US.- BetMGM has opened a new sports lounge in Tennessee through its partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL)’s Nashville Predators and its retail partner Delaware North. The BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar is located at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The 8,753 square-foot lounge is located on the arena’s second floor, with a streetside entrance on 5th Avenue and one within the arena. Offering dining experiences to hockey fans and visitors, it operates from 11am to 11pm. daily, with variations during events and game days.

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said: “The debut of the BetMGM Sports Lounge at Bridgestone Arena is part of our mission to deliver an all-encompassing entertainment experience to Tennessee whether they watch the games at home or in person. Our partnership with the Nashville Predators has been an immense success since we launched in Tennessee, and we look forward to expanding this relationship through dynamic moments that benefit the fans.”

Nashville Predators senior vice president of operations Dave Urso added: “The BetMGM Sports Lounge marks an exciting collaboration between the Nashville Predators, Delaware North, and BetMGM, bringing a fresh and dynamic dining experience to our fans and visitors. We’re thrilled to see this innovative project come to life at the intersection of our passionate hockey community and Nashville’s iconic entertainment scene.”

Delaware North general manager at Bridgestone Arena Michael Geczi commented: “The BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar is more than just a place to eat; it’s a destination that fits right in with the vibe of Bridgestone Arena and the vibrant energy of Broadway. We’re thrilled to go beyond game and event days, offering a dining experience that keeps fans feeling that connection to the arena year-round.”

In December, BetMGM and the NHL announced a multi-year partnership extension. BetMGM continues as an Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner. BetMGM will use NHL imagery to design team and League-branded casino games and will be featured during nationally televised broadcasts.

Tennessee sports betting handle reaches $517.1m in November

Tennessee’s sports betting handle was $517.1m in November, according to Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC). It was up 16.16 per cent from October and 17.68 per cent year-over-year. It’s the first time the handle exceeded $500m since launch in November 2020.

Sportsbooks took $1.63m in adjustments, up 16.78 per cent from October but down 22.37 per cent year-over-year. Tennessee collected $9.51m in privilege fees.