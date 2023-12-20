BetMGM extends partnership with NHL

BetMGM will continue as the National Hockey League’s Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner.

US.- BetMGM and the National Hockey League (NHL) have announced a multi-year partnership extension. BetMGM continues as an Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner.

BetMGM will use NHL imagery to design team and League-branded casino games and will be featured during nationally televised broadcasts.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said: “Our partnership extension with the NHL enables us to enhance the BetMGM product and offer fans unforgettable entertainment built around the game they love. The NHL is more thrilling than ever – a symphony of athleticism, teamwork, and skill on skates. We look forward to bringing our customers exceptional live experiences and new content.”

Jason Jazayeri, NHL vice president of Business Development, added: “We are thrilled about our partnership extension with BetMGM. The evolution of our partnership with BetMGM will focus on building unique and compelling fan experiences, as well as event activation and media programming all with an eye towards delivering exciting new ways for our fans to interact and engage with the sport they love.”

