BetMGM signs market access deal in North Carolina with Charlotte Motor Speedway  

Subject to regulatory approval, BetMGM expects to offer online sports betting as soon as North Carolina’s regulated market launches.

US.- BetMGM and motorsports and entertainment venue Charlotte Motor Speedway have announced a new market access agreement, enabling BetMGM to bring its online sports betting platform to North Carolina once legalized sports betting launches.

Subject to regulatory approval, BetMGM expects to offer online sports betting as soon as North Carolina’s regulated market opens. The North Carolina Lottery Commission has yet to announce a launch date for sports betting, but there’s some optimism that it will before March Madness begins on March 19.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said: “We have been eagerly awaiting legal, safe, regulated online sports betting in North Carolina, a state with more than 10 million people and one of the most vibrant sports environments in the country. BetMGM’s partnership with Charlotte Motor Speedway meets a great demand for entertainment from North Carolinians. Together we will deliver a premier and responsible gaming product that benefits many state agencies.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Greg Walter added: “BetMGM has established itself as a signature source for sports betting with partnerships in every major league sport and with venues across the country.

“With Charlotte Motor Speedway’s history of innovation, we wanted to move forward into this new era of sports entertainment with a progressive sportsbook. This partnership with BetMGM will bring sports fans new ways to enjoy their favourite events while expanding North Carolina’s tax base, supporting colleges and facilitating recruitment of major events for the future.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway was founded nearly 65 years ago. At the venue, visitors can attend race spectacles including the Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Recently, seven mobile sports betting companies applied for a licence to operate in North Carolina, meeting the deadline of December 27. The North Carolina Lottery Commission will continue to accept applications, but these initial applicants are expected to get first access.

The seven operators to apply for mobile licences in North Carolina are bet365; BetMGM; DraftKings; ESPN BET; Fanatics Sportsbook; FanDuel; Underdog. The commission has 60 days to perform background checks and other work.

BetMGM extends partnership with NHL

BetMGM and the National Hockey League (NHL) signed a multi-year partnership extension. BetMGM continues as an Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner. BetMGM will use NHL imagery to design team and League-branded casino games and will be featured during nationally televised broadcasts.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt commented: “Our partnership extension with the NHL enables us to enhance the BetMGM product and offer fans unforgettable entertainment built around the game they love. The NHL is more thrilling than ever – a symphony of athleticism, teamwork, and skill on skates. We look forward to bringing our customers exceptional live experiences and new content.”