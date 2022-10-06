BetMGM launches new NHL casino games

The games are available to players in New Jersey, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

US.- BetMGM has announced the launch of its National Hockey League (NHL)-branded casino games including roulette, blackjack, baccarat and the new live Money Wheel game, Dream Catcher. The games all available to play in New Jersey, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The NHL’s logo is prominently featured in each game with team logos cycling throughout the rendered arena. NHL Roulette features interactive results and statistics, while NHL Blackjack offers players an experience similar to a live casino game. Dream Catcher allows players to bet on the number on which they think the wheel will stop.

“The launch of these one-of-a-kind games further strengthens our relationship with the NHL,” said Oliver Bartlett, BetMGM’s director of gaming. “As the season approaches, we’re thrilled that our players will have the ability to ‘drop the puck’ with BetMGM.”

Jason Jazayeri, NHL vice president, Business Development, said, “We’re excited to broaden our relationship with BetMGM through the development of NHL-branded casino games, particularly when these new platforms allow us to deepen the connection NHL fans have to our sport in a more immersive and compelling way. We look forward to collaborating with BetMGM on other fan-centric efforts in years to come.”

The partnership between BetMGM and the NHL goes back to 2018. The deal was extended earlier this year.

