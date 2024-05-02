BetMGM launches in the Netherlands

The brand is expanding in Europe after its UK launch last year.

The Netherlands.- MGM Resorts has announced the launch of BetMGM in the Netherlands. It’s the brand’s second market in Europe, following the launch of BetMGM in the UK last August.

As with the UK launch, the Dutch market entry is not part of the US joint venture with Entain but uses LeoVegas Group’s proprietary technology and platform and the latter’s longstanding agreement with Kambi.

Gary Fritz, president of MGM Resorts International Interactive, said: “We are thrilled to launch BetMGM in the Netherlands and build on BetMGM’s successful expansion into global markets. The Dutch market offers an exciting opportunity. It will be an important part of our international expansion efforts and strategy to become a global gaming leader.”

MGM Resorts bought Sweden-based LeoVegas for $604m in 2022. LeoVegas itself re-entered the Dutch market last year. It had left the market when the Netherlands launched regulated online gambling in October 2021.