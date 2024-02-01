BetMGM extends partnership with Richard Childress Racing

BetMGM will continue as Official Sports Betting Operator.

US.- BetMGM has extended its partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), continuing as the Official Sports Betting Operator of the racing team based in North Carolina. BetMGM has primary sponsorship for select races on the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet driven by Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series.

BetMGM’s partnership extension with RCR will launch at the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18. The partnership extension comes in advance of the launch of sports betting in North Carolina on March 11.

BetMGM’s chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said: “Richard Childress Racing is an iconic name in motorsports, and it aligns with BetMGM’s goal to partner with best-in-class organizations. North Carolina is home to some of the most passionate motorsports fans in the world and BetMGM’s extended partnership with RCR will surely hit another gear with the start of legalized sports betting in North Carolina.”

Torrey Galida, president of RCR, added: “Since our partnership first began in 2021, BetMGM has done an excellent job building on their partnership with Richard Childress Racing through fun, unique activations geared toward engaging race fans and sports bettors. We look forward to building on the success of our innovative partnership.”

