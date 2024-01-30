BetMGM reportedly exploring deal with Elon Musk’s X

It may bring sports betting information and odds to the social media platform

US.- BetMGM is reportedly exploring a deal with X, formerly Twitter. There’s little detail, but it appears that BetMGM would support betting information and odds on the social media platform, which is now owned by Elon Musk. The news was reported by Fortune, which did not report financial details nor whether the deal could materialise in time for the Super Bowl.

