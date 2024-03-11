BETMGM debuts responsible gaming spot with NHL star Connor McDavid

The company has launched a spot that focuses on responsible gaming tools.

US.- BetMGM has launched a new spot that features National Hockey League (NHL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Connor McDavid and focuses on BetMGM’s responsible gaming tools, coinciding with Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The 30-second spot will air on television outlets in the US and Canada, as well as on digital platforms.

Richard Taylor, director of responsible gambling at BetMGM, said: “We are determined to lead the industry in promoting responsible gaming and we’re proud to be doing so in partnership with one of hockey’s greatest players. As the legalized sports betting and online casino industry continues to grow and evolve, we remain committed to equipping players with information, tools and resources to help them play in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

McDavid made his NHL debut in 2016 and became the league’s youngest-ever captain at 19 years old. That same season he won the Art Ross Trophy as leading scorer, the Hart Memorial Trophy as MVP, and the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player.

Last week, MGM Resorts International and BetMGM announced donations to the mental health provider Kindbridge. MGM Resorts has donated $100,000 to Kindbridge Research Institute in support of a voluntary medication trial for veterans experiencing gambling addiction in Las Vegas. The research will be completed at the Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Residential Recovery and Renewal Center (LVR3) in partnership with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.