NCPG starts Problem Gambling Awareness Month

US.- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has started the annual Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM) with this year’s theme, “Every story matters.” The nationwide campaign seeks to increase public awareness of problem gambling and promote prevention, treatment and recovery services.

According to a press release from the NCPG, an estimated 9 million American adults suffer from a gambling problem, resulting in a social cost of $14bn annually. “Despite the prevalence of gambling addiction in the United States, no federal agency is tasked with addressing it, and there are no federal funds designated for problem gambling treatment or research,” the organisation states.

Keith Whyte, executive director of NCPG, said: “Problem gambling is a clear and growing public health risk, affecting millions of individuals and their loved ones. Yet, our research indicates that fewer than 50 per cent of Americans know where to get help for a gambling problem. By increasing awareness and fostering an open dialogue about problem gambling, we can work to reduce the stigma surrounding gambling addiction and promote the resources available for treatment and recovery.”

Problem Gambling Awareness Month brings together a range of stakeholders, including NCPG State Affiliates, public health organisations, advocacy groups, professional sports leagues, and gambling operators.