MGM Resorts and BetMGM announces donation to Kindbridge

The donation will help fund a research programme.

US.- MGM Resorts International and BetMGM have announced donations to the mental health provider Kindbridge coinciding with Problem Gambling Awareness Month. MGM Resorts has donated $100,000 to Kindbridge Research Institute in support of a voluntary medication trial for veterans experiencing gambling addiction in Las Vegas. The research will be completed at the Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Residential Recovery and Renewal Center (LVR3) in partnership with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

BetMGM will also expand its relationship with Kindbridge Behavioral Health to offer problem gambling referrals in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ontario.

Stephen Martino, senior vice president and chief compliance officer at MGM Resorts, said: “This contribution will help explore and identify innovative treatment for a population our company cares deeply about. We have a longstanding commitment to supporting military members and their families year-round and are privileged to invest in research that benefits this important community.”

BetMGM’s chief compliance officer, Rhea Loney, added: “We are proud to lead the way in providing individuals with this potentially life-changing support and are pleased with how the program has performed so far. This expanded investment underscores our dedication to ensuring those who need care can receive it. As access to sports betting and online gaming continues to grow, so should access to problem gambling treatment and care.”

Nathan D. Smith, executive director of Kindbridge Research Institute, commented: “This is such a promising intervention. We are so grateful for MGM Resorts’ support of this research to improve the lives of veterans and extend the work of the many great scientists, treatment providers, and donors of the 50x4vets program.”