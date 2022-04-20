BetMGM launches live dealer studio in Ontario

BetMGM has partnered with Evolution to launch its own studio, after the Canadian regulated online gambling market opened on April 4.

Canada.- The sports betting and online gaming company BetMGM has announced the launch of a branded live dealer studio and the expansion of its games portfolio in Ontario. In partnership with Evolution, BetMGM’s online studio has six live casino blackjack tables.

The launch marks the first investment in the BetMGM casino platform since Ontario’s regulated online gambling market opened on April 4.

Matthew Sunderland, VP of gaming, BetMGM, said: “BetMGM is proud to continue Ontario launch celebrations through the rollout of our dedicated live dealer studio and the expansion of our slot and table games portfolio on BetMGM Casino.

“Through our live offering, the goal is to strengthen Ontarians’ touchpoints with our iconic, black-and-gold BetMGM brand. By more than doubling our games count through in-house, exclusive games, and relationships with our partners, we’re pleased to bring a larger piece of what’s become the industry’s best portfolio in the US to our new players in Canada.”

Evolution went live with an extensive set of online casino services for multiple operators in the new, regulated online gaming market in Ontario, on April 4. Evolution is powering online casino services in Ontario for operators including 888, BetMGM, LeoVegas, Rush Street Interactive and theScore Bet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming.

See also: BetMGM launches mobile app in Illinois