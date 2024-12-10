BetMGM appoints Casey Hurbis as chief marketing officer

Hurbis was most recently chief marketing officer at Rocket Mortgage.

US.- BetMGM has named Casey Hurbis as its new chief marketing officer. Hubis will report directly to the chief revenue officer Matt Prevost.

Hurbis brings 30 years of consumer marketing expertise to the leadership team. He most recently served as chief marketing officer at Rocket Mortgage, where he led marketing strategies. Before joining Rocket Mortgage, Casey spent 24 years in automotive marketing, culminating in a role leading advertising and communications for FIAT and Alfa Romeo.

Hurbis and BetMGM’s creative agency, Highdive, previously collaborated on three top-ranked Super Bowl campaigns at Rocket Mortgage, the company said.

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said: “Building BetMGM from the ground up into one of the most recognizable brands in the sports betting and iGaming sphere has been an incredible accomplishment made possible by the tireless efforts of our amazing team. Bringing a visionary leader like Casey Hurbis on board adds another impactful advantage for our brand.”

Hurbis commented: “Sports betting is one of the most competitive and rapidly evolving industries in the marketing world, and I’m honored to join BetMGM at such an exciting time in its growth. BetMGM is a brand with incredible momentum, backed by a team that is redefining how we engage and entertain audiences. I look forward to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation to not only attract new audiences but enhance the experience for our loyal players to even greater heights.”

