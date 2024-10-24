BetMGM launches in Swedish online gambling market

The US brand has added a third international market, home to its own LeoVegas brand.

Sweden.- BetMGM has launched in Sweden, its third market outside of North America. Like in other non-US markets, such as the UK, MGM Resorts is launching the brand with LeoVegas, which it bought in 2022, not with Entain, with which it runs BetMGM in the US

BetMGM launched in the UK in August 2023, using Chris Rock in visible campaigns. It expanded to the Netherlands in April. Sweden is LeoVegas’s home market. The companies also run GoGoCasino and nya expekt, one of the Nordics’ oldest sports betting brands, which was relaunched in Sweden in 2021.

MGM paid $604m for LeoVegas back in 2022. It’s since expanded further by buying Tipico’s US betting platform as it prepares to enter Brazil.

For the Swedish market, BetMGM will launch the same products as in the UK and the Netherlands but will also launch its Playtech-developed real-time live casino offering, allowing players to bet on table games streamed from the Bellagio in Las Vegas. It says it will offer the largest jackpot on the Swedish market through its MGM Jackpot.

LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman and CFO Stefan Nelson

Meanwhile, the BetMGM sportsbook will have a new odds boost feature and the option to follow and bet on Swedish teams and athletes in international events. It plans to launch with an omnichannel marketing campaign through November.

LeoVegas CEO and founder Gustaf Hagman said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to bring BetMGM to Sweden, where it all started! LeoVegas Group has been a leading operator in Sweden since its inception, and I’m confident that Swedish players will love the unique Vegas experience and golden offers that they will find on BetMGM. Sweden has never been closer to Las Vegas!”