BetMGM announces Borgata Poker Open

The Atlantic City poker event will take place September 3-17.

US.- BetMGM’s Borgata Poker Open will take place September 3-17 at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. The event features $4m in guaranteed total payouts.

The event will begin with the Kick-Off Deep Stack with a $800 buy-in and a $1m guarantee and conclude with the Borgata Poker Open Championship, with a $3,500 buy-in and $1.5m guarantee playing down to a live-streamed final table.

Until September 12, BetMGM Poker will have weekly seat-only qualifiers for a $2 buy-in, where players can earn a chance to participate in the competition. It will also offer chances to win packages at in-person events.

BetMGM director of poker Luke Staudenmaier said: “BetMGM Poker is proud to power another multimillion-dollar Borgata Poker Open with a wide variety of events for players to choose from. This is another opportunity to showcase the exciting blend of online poker with the East coast’s premier poker destination.”

