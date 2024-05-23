Borgata Hotel Casino names new vice president of marketing

Mario Maesano joins the Atlantic City casino from Graton Resort & Casino in Sonoma County.

US.- Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced the appointment of Mario Maesano as vice president of marketing. The South New Jersey native has nearly three decades of experience as an executive in the gaming industry. His last role was as chief marketing officer at Graton Resort & Casino in Sonoma County, California.

Maesano will drive the development and implementation of tactical marketing, including continuing brand development, entertainment, special events and promotions, guest services, charter programming, media strategy and community and public relations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University and a Masters in Business Administration from the Williams College of Business at Xavier University.

In March, the Bogata named Niklas Rytterstrom as president and chief operating officer.

