New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $491m in June

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 7.4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for June. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $491m in gaming revenue, up 7.4 per cent from June 2023 ($452.7m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $244.1m, up 1 per cent compared to June 2023 ($241.6m). The online gaming win was $186.8m, up 25.2 per cent year-on-year from $149.3m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $60.1m, a 9.5 per cent decrease from $66.4m.

In terms of in-person revenue, the Borgata won $64.3m, up 6 per cent from a year earlier; Hard Rock $48.4m, up 11.8 per cent; Ocean $33.4m, down 4 per cent; Tropicana $20.2m, down 4 per cent; Harrah’s $17.6m, down 15 per cent; Caesars $9m, down 11 per cent; Bally’s $13.5m, up 9 per cent; Golden Nugget $12.5m, up 5.9 per cent and Resorts $14.9m, down 2 per cent from a year ago.

Including internet and sports betting revenue, Borgata took $110m, up 5.7 per cent; Golden Nugget $64.2m, up nearly 20 per cent; Hard Rock $63.7m, up 24.4 per cent; Ocean $39.6m, down 0.4 per cent; Tropicana $38.5m, up 30.7 per cent; Bally’s $24.6m, up over 27 per cent; Caesars $19.2m, down over 11 per cent; Harrah’s $19.1m, down 8.8 per cent, and Resorts $15m, down 2.3 per cent. Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $62.9m, up 3.3 per cent, and Caesars Interactive NJ $1.424.

Year-to-date gaming revenue stands at $3.06bn, reflecting a 12.2 per cent increase from $2.73bn in the prior year-to-date period.